Singapore April Foreign-Exchange Reserves US$260.73 Billion Vs US$259.64 Billion in March

Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves stood at US$260.73 billion in April, up from US$259.64 billion in March, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Monday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the April foreign exchange reserves were at S$364.40 billion, compared with S$362.80 billion in April, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't give reasons for the increase or decrease in its reserves.

May 08, 2017 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)