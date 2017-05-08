Romania Sells RON500 Million of Bonds With Average Yield of 2.77%

BUCHAREST -(Dow Jones)- Romania's finance ministry on Monday sold a planned 500 million lei ($121 million EUR109.98 million) worth of bonds, central bank data showed, according to news agency Mediafax.

Demand for the bonds, which will mature in March 2022 and had an average yield of 2.77%, was strong, at RON1.37 billion.

Romania plans to sell RON3.7 billion worth of local currency bonds and bills in May.

