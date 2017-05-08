Premier Foods Renews Cadbury License

Premier Foods PLC (PFD.LN) said Monday that it has renewed its license to produce and market Cadbury branded cake and ambient dessert products.

Continue Reading Below

The company has signed heads of terms for a strategic global partnership with Mondelz International (MDLZ) to renew the license. The new license is expected to run until 2022 and includes an option for Premier Foods to extend it to 2025.

Under the new licensing agreement, Premier Foods will produce and market Cadbury products for 46 countries. No commercial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)