BOJ's Kuroda: Not Ruling Out Additional Monetary Easing

Continue Reading Below

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said that he would act "quickly" to expand stimulus measures if inflation loses traction, although he noted that no additional steps are needed for now.

Japan Overall Wages Decline First Time Since Last May

Japanese overall wages fell in March from a year earlier, declining for the first time in 10 months as full-time workers' wages, overtime pay and bonuses dropped, government data showed Tuesday.

Banks Want Mnuchin to Intervene in Fight Over New Loan Rule

Banks are trying to enlist the Trump administration to fight a new accounting rule requiring them to book losses on soured loans more quickly, potentially setting the stage for a clash between the Treasury Department and the SEC.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed to Conduct Reverse Repo Tests With Mortgage Bonds as Collateral

The New York Fed plans to conduct four small-value operations this month in the obscure but critical market for repurchase agreements, including one for overnight "reverse repos" that will use mortgage bonds from its portfolio as collateral for the first time since 2013.

Investor Anxiety Drops to New Low

Investors are as sanguine about the stock market as they have been in almost a quarter of a century, according to one indicator, despite months of global political turmoil, showing comfort in strong corporate earnings and signs that the jobs market is humming.

Macron Victory Opens New Path for Euro

As political risks to the euro wane, analysts now expect the currency to follow eurozone economic growth higher, leaving a long period of weakness behind it.

Despite Sanctions, Russia's Oil Industry Powers On

Exxon Mobil is suffering from sanctions on Russia. The same can't be said for other big Western energy companies, or for Russia's oil production.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rises to 132.64

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in April, suggesting employers are adding jobs at an accelerating pace.

Fed's Mester Calls for More Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester called for additional central bank rate rises and added the U.S. central bank can likely act to start shrinking the size of its massive holdings of cash and bonds later this year.

Fed's Bullard Says Current Fed Short-Term Target at Correct Level

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated Monday his belief that the U.S. central bank has short-term interest rates where they need to be.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)