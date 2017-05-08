Coach to Buy Kate Spade for $2.4 Billion

Coach agreed to buy fellow handbag retailer Kate Spade for about $2.4 billion as the brands search for reinvigorated growth.

Comcast, Charter to Strike Wireless Partnership

Comcast and Charter Communications are striking a wireless partnership, as the cable giants look to get a piece of the cutthroat business.

Sinclair Nears $4 Billion Deal for Tribune

TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast is close to a deal to buy Tribune Media for close to $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Buffett Isn't Retiring, but Some of His Lieutenants Are

Warren Buffett is quietly installing a new set of leaders throughout Berkshire Hathaway.

TPG's Offer for Fairfax Not Yet Fit to Print

TPG Group-led consortium's $1.6 billion bid for one of Australia's leading media companies could fall short.

Disney Investors Await Update on TV Business

Walt Disney investors will be paying more attention than ever to the media giant's huge but challenged television business as the company reports quarterly results Tuesday.

Global Paint Giants Near End Game in $27-Billion Standoff

Michael McGarry, chief executive of U.S. paint giant PPG, now has a big decision to make: Does he take the risky and rare step of going hostile in his $27-billion pursuit of Dutch rival Akzo...or walk away?

Microsoft's Cloud Should Keep Rising

Software giant's valuation has surged, creating pressure to show payoff from its big cloud bet

Cutting Through Chinese Tech Giants' Profit Distortion

Now that Facebook has stopped issuing non-GAAP results, the spotlight is on China's big tech companies, for whom share-based compensation is a highly distorting force.

French Companies Cheer Emmanuel Macron's Victory

The victory of Emmanuel Macron is a relief to French business executives who welcomed the election of a president they see as strongly business-friendly.

