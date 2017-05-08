Comcast, Charter to Strike Wireless Partnership

Comcast and Charter Communications are striking a wireless partnership, as the cable giants look to get a piece of the cutthroat business.

Sinclair Nears $4 Billion Deal for Tribune

TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast is close to a deal to buy Tribune Media for close to $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

TPG's Offer for Fairfax Not Yet Fit to Print

TPG Group-led consortium's $1.6 billion bid for one of Australia's leading media companies could fall short.

Disney Investors Await Update on TV Business

Walt Disney investors will be paying more attention than ever to the media giant's huge but challenged television business as the company reports quarterly results Tuesday.

Akzo Nobel Rejects PPG's Third Takeover Bid

Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel said it had rejected the $27.05 billion takeover bid by PPG, insisting that its standalone strategy would create greater shareholder value than its U.S. rival's takeover offer.

Microsoft's Cloud Should Keep Rising

Software giant's valuation has surged, creating pressure to show payoff from its big cloud bet

Cutting Through Chinese Tech Giants' Profit Distortion

Now that Facebook has stopped issuing non-GAAP results, the spotlight is on China's big tech companies, for whom share-based compensation is a highly distorting force.

Buffett Isn't Retiring, but Some of His Lieutenants Are

Warren Buffett is quietly installing a new set of leaders throughout Berkshire Hathaway.

French Companies Cheer Emmanuel Macron's Victory

The victory of Emmanuel Macron is a relief to French business executives who welcomed the election of a president they see as strongly business-friendly.

Fairfax Reviewing TPG-Led Consortium Takeover Offer

Fairfax Media, which owns newspaper titles including the Age and the Australian Financial Review, said Monday it is reviewing a takeover offer from private-equity firm TPG Group and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)