Comcast, Charter to Strike Wireless Partnership
Comcast and Charter Communications are striking a wireless partnership, as the cable giants look to get a piece of the cutthroat business.
Cutting Through Chinese Tech Giants' Profit Distortion
Now that Facebook has stopped issuing non-GAAP results, the spotlight is on China's big tech companies, for whom share-based compensation is a highly distorting force.
Disney Investors Await Update on TV Business
Walt Disney investors will be paying more attention than ever to the media giant's huge but challenged television business as the company reports quarterly results Tuesday.
Buffett Isn't Retiring, But Some of His Lieutenants Are
Warren Buffett is quietly installing a new set of leaders throughout Berkshire Hathaway.
French Companies Cheer Emmanuel Macron's Victory
The victory of Emmanuel Macron is a relief to French business executives who welcomed the election of a president they see as strongly business-friendly.
Fairfax Reviewing TPG-Led Consortium Takeover Offer
Fairfax Media, which owns newspaper titles including the Age and the Australian Financial Review, said Monday it is reviewing a takeover offer from private-equity firm TPG Group and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.
Microsoft's Cloud Should Keep Rising
Software giant's valuation has surged, creating pressure to show payoff from its big cloud bet
Sinclair Nears $4 Billion Deal for Tribune
TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast is close to a deal to buy Tribune Media for close to $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
U.S. Companies Strike an Earnings Gusher
Earnings season has offered stock investors reasons to be upbeat.
Kushner Cos. Pushes Investor Visas to Wealthy Chinese in Skyscraper Pitch
Nicole Meyer, sister of senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, is leading a marketing campaign targeting major Chinese cities for wealthy individuals to invest a combined $150 million in a New Jersey development for the chance to secure U.S. immigration rights.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)