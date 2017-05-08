Munich Re 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Munich Re (MUV2.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 9.
Continue Reading Below
===
. Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Gross Premiums Written 12,448 -1% 5 12,511
Investment Result 1,762 +12% 6 1,572
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Operating Result 1,017 +40% 5 726
Net Income 640 +47% 6 436
Earnings Per Share 3.88 +46% 7 2.65
Combined Ratio Reinsurance 94.1 -- 2 88.4
Dividend Per Share 8.77 +2% 29 8.60
Target Price 181.65 31
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)