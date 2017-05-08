On Our Radar

Munich Re 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Munich Re (MUV2.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 9.

===

. Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Gross Premiums Written 12,448 -1% 5 12,511

Investment Result 1,762 +12% 6 1,572

Operating Result 1,017 +40% 5 726

Net Income 640 +47% 6 436

Earnings Per Share 3.88 +46% 7 2.65

Combined Ratio Reinsurance 94.1 -- 2 88.4

Dividend Per Share 8.77 +2% 29 8.60

Target Price 181.65 31

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/voi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)