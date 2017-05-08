On Our Radar

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Pull Back From 21-month High After Macron Wins French Election

By Carla Mozee, MarketWatch Features Dow Jones Newswires

Akzo Nobel shares slide after company rejects another PPG bid

Continue Reading Below

Stocks across Europe slipped Monday, with shares in Paris pulling back from a nine-year high after market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election on Sunday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.1% to 394.29, led by losses for the basic materials, industrials and technology groups.

The benchmark on Friday closed at its highest since August 2015 and last week gained 1.9%, with investors snapping up stocks on expectations that independent centrist Macron would defeat far-right euroskeptic Marine Le Pen in the French runoff vote.

Read:Investors are breathing a sigh of relief over France, for now (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/investors-are-breathing-a-sigh-of-relief-over-france-for-now-2017-05-07)

And see:Emmanuel Macron -- 5 things to know about France's next president (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/emmanuel-macron-5-things-to-know-about-the-man-poised-to-be-frances-president-2017-04-24)

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.5% at 5,402.90, after closing on Friday at its highest since January 2008. At that point, the French benchmark had surged 7.4% since April 23, when Macron came out top in the first round of the presidential race.

"[Macron's] victory will be seen as strengthening the euro project with Macron looking to further integrate the eurozone through a common budget," said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities, in a note.

Check out:Macron the Redeemer's toughest task -- keep the EU from collapsing (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/macron-the-redeemers-toughest-task-keep-the-european-union-from-collapsing-2017-05-07)

In Paris trade, lender Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) was down 1.9% and facing its first loss in five sessions, while banking heavyweight BNP Paribas SA (BNP.FR) shed 1.2%. Among the few gainers, media conglomerate Vivendi SA (VIV.FR) picked up 0.5%.

"The focus now shifts to the first round of French legislative elections on June 11th, where forming a majority government will be key if Macron is to deliver on his campaign promises of a more efficient government, reduced government spending, lowering the tax rates and reforming the labor market to make it more flexible," said Woods.

In the fixed-income market, the yield on France's 10-year bond was down less than 1 basis point at 0.76%.

Elsewhere in Europe: Germany's DAX 30 index slipped 5 points at 12,712.28 after closing Friday's session at a record high. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was off 0.1% at 7,293.49.

In Madrid, the IBEX 35 fell 0.3% to 11,108.00, and Italy's FTSE MIB moved down 0.5% at 21,387.09.

Stock movers: Shares of Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) fell 3.2% after the Dutch paints-and-chemicals maker rejected a third takeover bid from PPG Industries Inc (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/akzo-nobel-rejects-ppgs-third-takeover-bid-2017-05-08). (PPG) . The third bid was for EUR24.6 billion ($27.05 billion).

Economic docket: German manufacturing orders increased by 1.0% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/german-manufacturing-orders-rise-1-on-month-2017-05-08) on the month in March, more than expected and another sign that Europe's largest economy picked up speed in the first quarter.

The euro traded at $1.0972, after hitting an intraday high of $1.1042. It bought $1.0999 late Friday in New York.

(http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oils-comeback-helps-lift-ftse-100-ahead-of-us-jobs-report-2017-05-05)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 04:03 ET (08:03 GMT)