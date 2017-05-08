Euro Slips as Traders Take Profits on French Election

The euro slid Monday as investors took profits after the weekend's French election outcome, while the dollar firmed ahead of important U.S. economic data.

The euro was recently down 0.5% to $1.0944, off Sunday's highs of above $1.10. Investors drove the euro to a seven-month high against the dollar after Emmanuel Macron's victory over anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday's French presidential election.

The euro later gave up those gains as investors took profits on the widely anticipated result.

Mr. Macron's win allows investors to refocus on improving European growth and the prospects for policy tightening by the European Central Bank, which should support the euro.

The election outcome also helped boost appetite for riskier assets. The dollar fell against some emerging-market currencies, such as the Korean won and Singapore dollar, but rose against the Mexican peso and Brazilian real.

"Nervous investors, who were shell-shocked by massive upsets related to the Brexit and U.S. presidential votes recently, appeared more willing to test riskier waters, which saw traditional safe-harbors like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc fall overnight," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against 16 others, rose 0.3% to 89.98. Investors are looking ahead to important retail sales and inflation data later in the week.

Friday's closely watched U.S. jobs report showed hiring rebounded in April but the pace of wage growth slowed. Analysts said the report supports the Federal Reserve's case for raising interest rates at its meeting next month.

