Eon SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Eon SE (EOAN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 9.
Continue Reading Below
===
. Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Sales 12,351 +10% 3 11,271
EBITDA* 1,552 -23% 3 2,012
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
EBIT* 1,059 -33% 3 1,571
Net Income Underlying 531 -19% 3 658
Dividend Per Share 0.29 +38% 23 0.21
Target Price 7.61 27
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
*The figures are adjusted to exclude material non-operating income and expenses.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)