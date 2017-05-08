Eon SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Eon SE (EOAN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 9.

===

. Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Sales 12,351 +10% 3 11,271

EBITDA* 1,552 -23% 3 2,012

EBIT* 1,059 -33% 3 1,571

Net Income Underlying 531 -19% 3 658

Dividend Per Share 0.29 +38% 23 0.21

Target Price 7.61 27

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

*The figures are adjusted to exclude material non-operating income and expenses.

