Diageo in Line With Guidance

Diageo PLC (DGE.LN) said Monday it is on track to achieve mid-single-digit organic growth in the next three years.

Continue Reading Below

The company also reiterated its intention to reach 1 percentage point of organic operating margin growth in the three years ending fiscal 2019.

"The year has continued well and our expectation of delivering stronger financial performance this year is unchanged," said Chief Executive Ivan Menezes.

Shares at 1310 GMT were up 17 pence, or 0.8%, at 2,294.5 pence, valuing the company at 57.76 billion pounds ($74.93 billion).

Write to Olga Cotaga at olga.cotaga@wsj.com, Twitter @OlgaCotaga

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

May 08, 2017 09:34 ET (13:34 GMT)