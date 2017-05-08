China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, May 8 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 772,608 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 13,260 13,425 13,060 13,255 13,295 -40 1,320 17,844
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jun-17 13,360 13,415 13,065 13,275 13,430 -155 22 264
Jul-17 13,500 13,500 13,500 13,500 13,450 50 4 112
Aug-17 13,605 13,785 13,605 13,705 13,710 -5 38 74
Sep-17 13,735 13,940 13,520 13,735 13,805 -70 743,100 356,786
Oct-17 13,785 13,985 13,605 13,800 13,915 -115 506 134
Nov-17 13,835 14,025 13,600 13,835 13,860 -25 538 2,018
Jan-18 15,700 15,945 15,575 15,770 15,810 -40 27,052 36,316
Mar-18 15,930 16,000 15,915 15,945 16,010 -65 22 72
Apr-18 16,130 16,170 16,100 16,130 16,060 70 6 14
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)