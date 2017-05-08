Centrica Backs 2017 Guidance

Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) said Monday it will report 2017 results in line with its previous guidance, which includes a further 250 million pounds ($313.8 million) of cost-savings.

The energy company is also on track to cut 1,500 jobs and have adjusted operating cash flow of more than GBP2 billion this year, it said.

Centrica's full-year targets didn't change since it reported its 2016 results despite lower energy consumption in the U.K. and North America due to a warmer weather.

