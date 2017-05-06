Berkshire Meeting: Weighing Wind Vs. Solar

Gregg Warren from the analyst panel asks if the economics of wind-power generation are better than solar, as it appears that Berkshire is leaning toward investing more in wind lately.

"We have no bias for either one," he said. "We have a huge appetite for projects in either area. We are particularly well situated because we pay lots of taxes," and there are tax benefits to building both.

"It's really just a question of doing the math on the deals as they come along" in deciding between solar or wind. If a good solar project comes along, "we're ready to do it."

May 06, 2017 15:43 ET (19:43 GMT)