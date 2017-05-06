Berkshire Meeting: NetJet Workers Picket Meeting

Workers for NetJets, one of Berkshire's subsidiaries, are picketing and passing out handbills outside the meeting as part of a long-running labor dispute, according to the union.

Berkshire has faced labor unrest at NetJets for several years.

NetJets safety workers "want industry-standard pay and an aircraft maintenance system that relies on skilled NetJets workers rather than third-party vendors," according to a Teamsters press release.

Though Berkshire typically never sells its subsidiaries, and Mr. Buffett loves to say that his favorite holding period is "forever," the company does note in its "Owner's Manual" that labor problems could be one reason they would sell a company.

Here's some history on NetJets' labor problems. No one has asked about it at the meeting.

