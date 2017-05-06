Berkshire Meeting: Munger's Favorite Investment? See's

The next shareholder question is for Charles Munger. Of his business dealings throughout his life, which was his favorite? Mr. Munger immediately brings up See's Candies and says it was the investment that taught him the most.

Then he offers some life lessons: "Just learn, learn, learn all the time," Mr. Munger said. "If we had not kept learning, we wouldn't even be here."

Mr. Buffett then talks about a failure of his own that taught him a lesson: buying a department store in Baltimore decades ago.

