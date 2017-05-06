Berkshire Meeting: Munger Says Chinese Stocks Cheaper Than U.S.

They've just broken for lunch, but not before Mr. Munger works in one of his frequent endorsements of China. This time he says that the Chinese stock market is cheaper than the U.S. market, and that the country has a bright future. But he says there will be "growing pains."

"There's your headline," says Mr. Buffett. "Munger Says Chinese Stocks Cheaper Than U.S."

May 06, 2017 13:41 ET (17:41 GMT)