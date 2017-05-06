Berkshire Meeting: Buffett Reiterates Bank of America Stance

There was also a question from the floor about Berkshire's option to convert preferred shares in Bank of America to common stock. Mr. Buffett reiterated that he would likely do it ahead of schedule if Bank of America raises its dividend. There's discussion of this topic in Berkshire's last annual letter.
