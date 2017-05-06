Berkshire Meeting: Buffett Praises Ajit Jain

Warren Buffett has another hero: Ajit Jain.

Mr. Jain turned a tiny Berkshire subsidiary in the mid-1980s into a behemoth that has made billions for the Omaha, Neb., conglomerate. Along the way, Buffettologists have viewed the Indian-born reinsurance executive as a front-runner for the top job at Berkshire whenever Mr. Buffett steps down.

As of May 2017, it doesn't appear any of the prior appreciation for Mr. Jain has cooled off.

Mr. Buffett kicks off a discussion of insurance by telling the audience that no one has made them more money as shareholders than Mr. Jain. And that includes Mr. Buffett himself.

