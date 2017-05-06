Berkshire Meeting: Buffett on Unilever Bid

The next question yields the news that Berkshire and private-equity firm 3G were each going to pitch in $15 billion to help Kraft Heinz acquire Unilver. Each company owns about a quarter of Kraft Heinz. Berkshire's participation was contingent on the deal being a friendly offer, Mr. Buffett says.

That deal fell through shortly after news of the proposal became public in February when Unilever rebuffed the approach.

May 06, 2017 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)