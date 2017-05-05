WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 5

U.S. JET FIGHTERS FLEX MUSCLE AMID RUSSIA TENSIONS

The Pentagon has deployed its newest combat plane, the stealthy F-35A fighter, to Europe for a first overseas training mission in a show of allied strength intended in part to deter Russia.

U.K. LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS POINT TO BIG WIN FOR THERESA MAY IN NATIONAL VOTE

The U.K.'s governing Conservative Party made significant gains Friday in local elections, an advance that could herald a big win for Prime Minister Theresa May in a nationwide vote next month.

IRAQ LAUNCHES FRESH PUSH ON ISLAMIC STATE IN MOSUL

Iraqi forces opened a new front against Islamic State in Mosul on Thursday, as the government shifted tactics again in a bid to break fierce resistance from militants fighting to hold their last bastion in the historic Old City, military officials said.

TRUMP MEETS WITH AUSTRALIA'S TURNBULL IN EFFORT AT RESET

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has "worked out" his disagreements with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, as the two men met in New York in a public effort to bury the hatchet after a contentious phone call earlier this year.

FRENCH PROBE OPENED INTO VOTE MANIPULATION

French prosecutors opened a probe into a suspected attempt to tar presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron after anonymous files suggested he had created a shell company in a Caribbean island, where officials said they have no record of any such entity.

NORTH KOREA ACCUSES CIA OF ASSASSINATION PLOT

North Korea accused the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency of trying to assassinate its leader Kim Jong Un, giving details of an alleged terrorist plot, a fresh reflection of the heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

U.S. IS CAUGHT BETWEEN ALLY AND PARTNER IN SYRIA

U.S. steps to avert attack by NATO ally Turkey on America's key partner in Syria show just how much the war and the U.S. focus on fighting Islamic State have upended the region's alliances.

PRINCE PHILIP TO RETIRE FROM ROYAL DUTIES

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from his royal duties later this year, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, marking the end of a public life spanning nearly seven decades.

