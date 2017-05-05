Technology Shares Up After Strong Earnings Season - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose slightly as a strong earnings season drew towards a close. Apple was trading at a new record high as anticipation built for its launch of the latest generation of iPhone. Shares of fiber-optic component vendor Applied Optoelectronics rallied after its second-quarter earnings projection topped the average Wall Street target, assuaging fears after some of its rivals reported weakness in demand. Shares of International Business Machines declined after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment vehicle sold about a third of its stake in the company.
