Sands China 1Q Profit US$349 Million

Sands China Ltd. (1928.HK) reported a 11.5% rise in net profit on year for the first quarter thanks to a recovery in China's gambling Mecca.

Continue Reading Below

The casino operator said Thursday in a filling to Hong Kong bourse that its first-quarter net profit rose to US$349 million from a net profit of US$313 million a year earlier, with net revenue rising 15.5% to US$1.87 billion during the same period.

These figures were included in Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s (LVS) first-quarter earnings published late April.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 00:47 ET (04:47 GMT)