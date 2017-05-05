U.S. Economy Adds 211,000 Jobs in April

The pace of hiring picked up again in April and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade, providing reassurance the broader economy is poised for a strong spring after a lackluster start to the year.

Analysis: Jobs Report Keeps Fed on Track for Likely June Rate Increase

The strong April jobs report means the Federal Reserve is even more likely to raise short-term interest rates at its next meeting, June 13-14, and keep lifting them gradually this year to keep the economy from overheating.

Fischer Says Fed Shouldn't Be Strictly Bound by Monetary Policy Rules

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said monetary-policy-making rules are useful, but not sufficient by themselves to set policy effectively.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed After Jobs Data

U.S. stocks were little changed Friday following a slightly stronger-than-expected April jobs report.

Fed's Williams Sees Merit in Alternative to Inflation Targeting

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said in a speech that it is time to weigh whether the central bank should adjust its inflation targeting to adopt a more flexible approach.

After Months of Steady Growth, Economists See China Slowing

China's economy, after chugging along in recent months, is likely losing some steam, with some economists expecting indicators for April to show weaker industrial production, softer overall credit and cooler export growth.

Companies Rack Up Profits, but Aren't Ready to Spend Them

The largest U.S. companies are booking their strongest quarterly profits in five years, as firms reap the benefits of years of belt tightening and finally see a pick-up in demand. But part of the improvement has come from keeping a lid on spending, and many CEOs remain reluctant to change that.

Oil Rebounds

Crude futures bounced back from five-month lows Friday, following a week of steep losses globally as investors continue to worry about brimming crude inventories.

Canada Job Growth Slows in April; Jobless Rate Falls

Canada's employment growth decelerated in April while the jobless rate fell to its lowest level in nearly nine years as fewer people, in particular younger people, looked for work.

Commodities Slump Fueled by Softening Demand From China

A global commodities slump deepened, with oil and iron ore hitting their lowest levels since November on continuing worries about an excess of world-wide supply, as well as concerns over weakening demand in the key China market.

