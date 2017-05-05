Anthem to Petition Supreme Court to Review Rulings Blocking Cigna Deal

Anthem said it would petition the Supreme Court to review the antitrust rulings blocking its acquisition of Cigna, a long-shot bid to revive a $48 billion deal amid litigation between the two companies.

Morgan Stanley Considers Not Paying Brokers for Clients' Vanguard Holdings

Morgan Stanley is considering compensation changes for its financial advisers that could discourage them from keeping clients in mutual funds of Vanguard Group, which doesn't pay other firms to sell its funds.

Uber Faces Federal Criminal Probe Over 'Greyball' Software

Federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into Uber's use of software as part of the company's program known as "Greyball" that helped drivers avoid local regulators.

Fannie Mae to Send $2.8 Billion Dividend to Treasury

Fannie Mae said it would send a $2.8 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury in June as the company's delinquency rate continued to fall amid increasing home prices.

Syngenta Shareholders Accept ChemChina's $43 Billion Offer

ChemChina said shareholders of Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta accepted its takeover offer valued at about $43 billion, paving the way for the completion of China's largest foreign acquisition to date.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stake in IBM

The company sold about a third of its shares in International Business Machines Corp. this year at a price above $180 each, Mr. Buffett said.

Jury Awards $110 Million to Plaintiff in J&J Baby Powder Case

Johnson & Johnson was hit with a $110 million jury decision in favor of a woman who said talc in the company's baby powder gave her ovarian cancer, the latest-and largest-verdict yet in the litigation saga.

New Mountain Capital Reaches Deal for VWR

New Mountain Capital's Avantor reached an agreement to buy laboratory-supply distributor VWR in a roughly $4.38 billion deal to diversify and capture a larger global presence.

Elliott Says Akzo Nobel's Independence Will Put More Jobs at Risk

Activist investor Elliott Management accelerated its campaign to push Dutch paints giant Akzo Nobel to engage in sale talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries, citing research it commissioned that Akzo's go-it-alone plans would put the company's employees at risk.

LendingClub: Where's the Growth?

The online lender isn't immune to broader problems in consumer credit.

May 05, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)