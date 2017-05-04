Tech Shares Hold Steady; Focus on Earnings -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies were holding steady.

Facebook ticked down after executives indicated that the social network will carry through a plan to declutter user feeds on its eponymous network, even at the expense of advertising revenue growth. Video advertising sales could replace some of the news-feed advertising, however.

Square rallied after the provider of credit-card processing equipment to small businesses posted quarterly earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

May 04, 2017 17:21 ET (21:21 GMT)