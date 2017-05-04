On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2392.03 -- second pivot point resistance

2388.57 -- first pivot point resistance

2385.70 -- previous day's high

2384.00 -- 4-day moving average

2383.20 -- previous day's close

2382.07 -- first pivot point support

2379.03 -- second pivot point support

2378.68 -- 9-day moving average

2376.20 -- previous day's low

2361.08 -- 18-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2316.65 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5648.25 -- second pivot point resistance

5641.75 -- lifetime high

5635.50 -- first pivot point resistance

5631.00 -- previous day's high

5616.25 -- first pivot point support

5613.25 -- previous day's close

5609.75 -- second pivot point support

5606.00 -- previous day's low

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5561.92 -- 9-day moving average

5481.38 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

May 04, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)