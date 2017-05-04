S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2392.03 -- second pivot point resistance
2388.57 -- first pivot point resistance
2385.70 -- previous day's high
2384.00 -- 4-day moving average
2383.20 -- previous day's close
2382.07 -- first pivot point support
2379.03 -- second pivot point support
2378.68 -- 9-day moving average
2376.20 -- previous day's low
2361.08 -- 18-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2316.65 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5648.25 -- second pivot point resistance
5641.75 -- lifetime high
5635.50 -- first pivot point resistance
5631.00 -- previous day's high
5616.25 -- first pivot point support
5613.25 -- previous day's close
5609.75 -- second pivot point support
5606.00 -- previous day's low
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5561.92 -- 9-day moving average
5481.38 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
May 04, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)