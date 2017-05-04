Ping An Launches $1 Billion Fund to Invest in Financial, Health-Care Technology

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. said Thursday it is launching a $1 billion fund to invest in financial and health-care technology globally, in a bid to further expand its business outside the domestic market.

Continue Reading Below

The Shenzhen-based insurer also appointed Jonathan Larsen, a former banker at Citigroup, as Ping An's innovation officer and chief executive of the new fund, "Ping An Global Voyager Fund," according to a company statement.

Ping An has previously invested in Chinese online lender Lufax and health app Ping An Good Doctor.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 01:09 ET (05:09 GMT)