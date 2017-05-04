Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Ex Dividend Nok 1.25 Today

TIDMNHY

Continue Reading Below

The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 1.25 as

from today, May 4, 2017.

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)