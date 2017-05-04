GE's Immelt Warns Trump on Perils of Protectionism

Continue Reading Below

While some American executives have been hesitant to criticize the U.S. president, General Electric's chief executive provided a warning Thursday: globalization needs an overhaul, but the U.S. should avoid the temptation to throw up barriers to free trade.

Trade Uncertainty Holding Back Growth, Says Bank of Canada's Poloz

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz warned trade-policy uncertainty in the U.S. is a significant headwind to growth as companies are hesitant to invest without knowing what a revamped North American trade pact would hold for their futures.

Jay Clayton Sworn In to Lead SEC

Jay Clayton was sworn in as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, becoming the Trump administration's first permanent head of a financial regulatory agency.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Brexit Clash Points to Trouble Ahead

The war of words that escalated this week between London and Brussels is a sign that nobody should take a deal over Brexit for granted, Stephen Fidler writes.

Deepening Gasoline Glut Pushes Oil to a Five-Month Low

U.S. refiners are flooding the market with gasoline, intensifying oil prices' spring decline.

Senate Passes Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

The Senate on Thursday passed a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, sending it next to the president's desk and avoiding a partial government shutdown this weekend.

GOP Approves Bill to Replace Most of Affordable Care Act

House Republicans approved legislation Thursday to replace most of the Affordable Care Act.

Wall Street Shouldn't Ignore Health-Care Overhaul

Investors have barely stirred over the high drama in Washington over the American Health Care Act, but they need to carefully monitor developments as the bill may be less kind to the health-care industry than the Affordable Care Act was.

House Panel Approves Plan to Undo Parts of Dodd-Frank

The House Financial Services Committee launched a Republican-supported rollback of Obama-era financial regulations, voting along party lines for a plan to undo significant parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

U.S. Trade Gap With Mexico Widens

President Donald Trump's tough talk on trade with Mexico appears to have had an unintended effect, pushing down the value of the Mexican peso, increasing the U.S.'s appetite for now-cheaper Mexican goods, and widening the U.S. trade deficit with its southern neighbor.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)