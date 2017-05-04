Chinese Metal Prices Tumble

Chinese metals prices tumbled, dragging down resource prices around the world amid worries that demand for commodities like steel and iron in the world's No. 2 economy is weakening and inventories filling up.

Drop in Commodities Damps U.S. Stocks

U.S. stock indexes wavered Thursday, pressured by a steep drop in commodity prices.

White House Pressure Driving Health Vote

The House appeared ready to vote on a bill to replace most of the Affordable Care Act, a first step toward fulfilling a key promise that Republican leaders have made to voters for more than seven years.

House Panel Approves Plan to Undo Parts of Dodd-Frank

The House Financial Services Committee voted along party lines to approve the first comprehensive congressional plan to undo Obama-era financial regulations.

China's Push to Stabilize Financial System Leaves Markets in Disarray

A wave of regulations aimed at cutting risk in China's financial system are rippling through the country's markets and sending banks and companies scrambling for funds.

Oil Tumbles to Five-Month Low as U.S. Production Builds

Oil prices fell to a five-month low Thursday, as investors have become increasingly skeptical of OPEC's abilities to ease a global supply glut amid elevated U.S. crude production and inventories.

Puerto Rico Bond Insurer Becomes First to Challenge Restructuring Plan

A bond insurer looking to minimize losses on $5.4 billion in Puerto Rico bond guarantees has fired the first legal volley following the U.S. territory's entry into court protection.

U.S. Productivity Fell in the First Quarter

The productivity of U.S. workers decreased in the opening months of the year, underscoring one of the key challenges to faster economic growth.

U.S. Trade Activity Picks Up in First Quarter

The U.S. trade gap widened in the first quarter compared to a year earlier as exports and imports rose, suggesting underlying strength in the global economy.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 238,000

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to one of the lowest levels since the 1970s, the latest sign the labor market is tightening.

