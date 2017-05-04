U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 238,000

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to one of the lowest levels since the 1970s, the latest sign the labor market is tightening.

Oil Hits 5-Month Low After Only Small Decline in U.S. Inventories

Crude oil futures broke below $50 on Thursday as investors focused on U.S. inventories falling less than expected, deepening skepticism that production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries aren't making a big dent in elevated global stockpiles.

U.S. Productivity Fell in the First Quarter

The productivity of U.S. workers decreased in the opening months of the year, highlighting the economy's low-growth trajectory.

U.S. Trade Activity Picks Up in First Quarter

The U.S. trade gap widened in the first quarter compared to a year earlier as exports and imports rose, suggesting underlying strength in the global economy.

Eurozone's Recovery Broadens

The eurozone's economic recovery is broadening, according to surveys of purchasing managers, a development that would make it easier for the European Central Bank should to wind down stimulus measures.

European Shares Advance on Strong Earnings, Confident Fed

European stocks and S&P 500 futures climbed after upbeat corporate results and signs of a firming economy, brushing off a steep drop in commodity prices.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Rate Hike Next Month is a Near Certainty

ECB Chief Economist: It's Too Early to Cut Stimulus

A top European Central Bank official warned it was too early to reduce the bank's monetary stimulus program, underscoring the bank's decision to leave its policy mix unchanged.

Chinese Metal Prices Tumble

Chinese metals prices tumbled amid increasing worries that demand for commodities like steel and iron in the world's No. 2 economy is weakening.

China Caixin Services PMI Falls to 11-Month Low in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year, a private gauge showed Thursday, pointing to possible softness in the sector.

May 04, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)