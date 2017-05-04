Eurozone's Recovery Broadens

The eurozone's economic recovery is broadening to take in previously excluded parts of the currency area, according to surveys of purchasing managers, a development that would make it more straightforward for the European Central Bank should it decide to wind down its stimulus measures.

Chinese Metal Prices Tumble

Chinese metals prices tumbled amid increasing worries that demand for commodities like steel and iron in the world's No. 2 economy is weakening.

European Shares Advance on Strong Earnings, Confident Fed

European stocks and S&P 500 futures climbed after upbeat corporate results and signs of a firming economy, brushing off a steep drop in commodity prices.

China Caixin Services PMI Falls to 11-Month Low in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year, a private gauge showed Thursday, pointing to possible softness in the sector.

South Korean Stocks Hit Record, but Nuclear Fears Pose Threat to Rally

South Korea's benchmark stock index eclipsed 2011's record high, as strong local corporate results and economic optimism propelled gains, though worries over North Korea and other issues are keeping investors cautious over how long the rally will last.

Oil Pressured by Disappointing Decline in U.S. Stocks

Crude futures pulled back on Thursday as investors focused on U.S. inventories falling less than expected, deepening skepticism that production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries aren't making a big enough dent in elevated global stockpiles.

Metals Slide Accelerates in China

A global tumble in metals prices gained speed in China markets, as concern intensified that demand for commodities like steel and iron in the world's No. 2 economy is weakening.

Iron Buckles Under Tighter Chinese Credit

Tough talk on curbing credit rippled through commodities markets Thursday. But the much more gradual slowdown in actual lending tells a different story.

U.K. Economy Revved Up in April

A batch of business surveys signaled the U.K. economy picked up speed in April, easing concerns that a soft first quarter may foreshadow a deeper slowdown as Brexit talks get under way.

