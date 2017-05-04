European Shares Advance on Strong Earnings, Confident Fed

European stocks inched higher Thursday, supported by upbeat corporate results and the Federal Reserve's vote of confidence in the U.S. economy.

China Caixin Services PMI Falls to 11-Month Low in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year, a private gauge showed Thursday, pointing to possible softness in the sector.

Metals Slide Accelerates in China

A global tumble in metals prices gained speed in China markets, as concern intensified that demand for commodities like steel and iron in the world's No. 2 economy is weakening.

Fed Sees Growth Rebounding, Stays on Track for Rate Rises

The Federal Reserve said it expected economic growth to rebound after a soft first quarter, signaling the central bank is likely to continue gradually raising short-term interest rates this year if it is right.

RBA Chief Warns Homeowners Rates Will Rise Eventually

Australia's economy is now less resilient to shocks given record levels of household debt, and flat wages growth, and the situation could become more acute when interest rates inevitably start to rise, the central bank chief said.

Norway's Central Bank Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

Norway's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% and signaled that it is in no rush to raise rates.

Australia Trade Surplus Narrows in March

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$3.11 billion in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Senate Strikes Down Rule to Help State-Sponsored Retirement Plans

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday ended an Obama administration effort to encourage states and cities to offer retirement savings plans for millions of private-sector employees.

House Passes Spending Bill That Excludes Some Trump Priorities

The House passed a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, a big step toward avoiding a government shutdown on Saturday.

Housing Recovery Helps Home-Improvement Firms Avoid Retail Blues

Home-improvement stocks are rising alongside booming U.S. house prices and construction, making the shares a rare success story in the depressed world of retailing.

May 04, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)