Crude oil futures broke below $50 on Thursday as investors focused on U.S. inventories falling less than expected, deepening skepticism that production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries aren't making a big dent in elevated global stockpiles.

Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Shell reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

Big Oil Gets In Early on Argentina Shale

Shell, Exxon Mobil and other oil companies are making another go at taking the shale industry global, and starting their grand experiment in Argentina.

How Oil and Wal-Mart Got in 'Socially Responsible' ETFs

As demand for ethical investing increases, particularly among women and millennials, fund managers are retooling their strategies. Yet, few disclose details about how they use environmental, social and governance criteria.

SocGen to Pay $1.1 Billion to Settle Dispute With Libya Fund

Société Générale said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle claims that it paid a middleman alleged bribes to secure business from Libya's sovereign-wealth fund during the final years of dictator Moammar Gadhafi's rule.

Analysts See 58 Billion-Cubic-Feet Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data to show natural-gas stockpiles grew by 58 billion cubic feet of gas, about on par with their average increase for this time of year.

Australia to Block Elliott's Plan to Move BHP Billiton's Listing to London

Australia's government warned it would block moves being orchestrated by activist investor Elliott Management to shift mining giant BHP Billiton's stock listing from Australia to the U.K.

Southern Seeks $3.7 Billion From Toshiba for Nuclear Plant

Southern Co.'s CEO said the utility will need $3.7 billion and cooperation from Toshiba to complete a nuclear power plant in Georgia that was being built by bankrupt Toshiba unit Westinghouse Electric.

Anadarko Tried to Be a Good Neighbor. Then a Home Exploded

Anadarko's CEO said Wednesday he was 'saddened by tragic events' after a fatal gas blast was linked to a nearby natural-gas well. The oil and gas company's shares fell 9%.

SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Customer Cancellations

Federal regulators are investigating whether solar-energy companies are masking how many customers they are losing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Mexico's Pemex Chalks Up Second Straight Quarterly Profit

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos started the year with its second consecutive quarterly profit after several years in the red thanks to higher oil prices, cost reductions and exchange gains from a stronger Mexican peso.

