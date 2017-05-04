Latest on Oil

Though rallying into the close Wednesday amid the FOMC statement to post modest gains, oil prices remain pressured as U.S. inventories fell less than expected last week.

Australia Will Block Move to Remove BHP Billiton From ASX

Canberra warned on Thursday that it would block moves being orchestrated by a U.S. hedge fund to remove mining giant BHP Billiton from Australia's stock exchange.

Mexico's Pemex Chalks Up Second Straight Quarterly Profit

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos started the year with its second consecutive quarterly profit after several years in the red thanks to higher oil prices, cost reductions and exchange gains from a stronger Mexican peso.

Anadarko Tried to Be a Good Neighbor. Then a Home Exploded

Anadarko's CEO said Wednesday he was 'saddened by tragic events' after a fatal gas blast was linked to a nearby natural-gas well. The oil and gas company's shares fell 9%.

British Oil and Gas Industry Could Face $646 Million Brexit Bill

The U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union could cost Britain's oil and gas companies an extra 500 million pounds a year, an industry lobby group warned.

Southern Seeks $3.7 Billion From Toshiba for Nuclear Plant

Southern Co.'s CEO said the utility will need $3.7 billion and cooperation from Toshiba to complete a nuclear power plant in Georgia that was being built by bankrupt Toshiba unit Westinghouse Electric.

SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Customer Cancellations

Federal regulators are investigating whether solar-energy companies are masking how many customers they are losing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rising Rates May Trip Oil Companies

U.S. oil companies have proven remarkably resilient even during a prolonged season of lower oil prices, but rising interest rates could limit their growth and profitability.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by 930,000 barrels, less than expected, according to government data. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies moderately rose by 191,000 barrels, also less than expected.

Oil Forecast to Fall Sharply if OPEC Doesn't Extend Production Cuts

The price of oil is susceptible to a swift selloff should OPEC and other major producers not agree to an extension of crude production cuts this month.

China General Nuclear Seeks Banks for IPO of Power Assets Bought From 1MDB

China General Nuclear Power is seeking banks to help list the power assets the Chinese state-owned firm acquired from Malaysia's state investment company 1MDB for $2.3 billion.

