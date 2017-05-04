Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Shell reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

VW Is Back and Rolling in Cash-and That Could Be a Problem

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller has brought the company back from an emissions-cheating scandal and returned it to strong profits. But VW also could be losing its incentive-and leverage-to change.

Trump Administration Asks for Time to Deliberate MetLife Case

The Trump Administration said it would consent to delay of a court case involving federal oversight of MetLife Inc., a move that could potentially give it time to drop the government's case against the company.

Justice Department Investigating Baxter Over Saline Shortage

The Department of Justice is probing Baxter International Inc. as part of an investigation into whether large producers of saline solutions and other injectable medicines colluded to create supply shortages so they could benefit from higher prices

Activist Investor Barington Calls on Avon to Replace CEO McCoy

Activist investor Barington Capital Group LP is calling on Avon Products Inc. to fire its Chief Executive Sheri McCoy following a surprise loss that sent the stock tumbling Thursday.

Goldman Fund Agrees to Buy 12% of Riverstone Holdings

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fund has agreed to pay about $500 million for a roughly 12% stake of Riverstone Holdings LLC, one of the world's largest energy investment firms.

Wal-Mart Wants to Know When Your Milk Is About to Expire

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is thinking about using sensor technologies to track how much detergent a family has used or when milk is about to expire, according to a patent application made public Thursday, a sign the retailer is exploring new ways to fend off Amazon.com Inc.

Arconic Names Two Directors Ahead of Shareholder Vote

Arconic added two aerospace experts to its board ahead of a shareholder vote later this month when activist investor Elliott Management will seek to oust four directors.

Apple Supplier to Sell Businesses Amid Patent Dispute

A small, British Apple Inc. supplier said it had entered into a formal dispute-resolution process with the Silicon Valley giant and intends to sell a large part of its business amid a patent fight with Apple.

HSBC Receives First Dividend From U.S. Unit in More Than a Decade

HSBC said it took its first dividend since 2006 from its U.S. bank in April, a milestone in the lender's yearslong turnaround, and posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

May 04, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)