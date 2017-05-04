Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Shell reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

VW Is Back and Rolling in Cash-and That Could Be a Problem

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller has brought the company back from an emissions-cheating scandal and returned it to strong profits. But VW also could be losing its incentive-and leverage-to change.

Apple Supplier to Sell Businesses Amid Patent Dispute

A small, British Apple Inc. supplier said it had entered into a formal dispute-resolution process with the Silicon Valley giant and intends to sell a large part of its business amid a patent fight with Apple.

Arconic Names Two Directors Ahead of Board Vote

Arconic named a former Boeing executive and an Air Force retired general to its board, weeks ahead of its board vote, as it pushes back against activist investor Elliott Management.

HSBC Receives First Dividend From U.S. Unit in More Than a Decade

HSBC said it took its first dividend since 2006 from its U.S. bank in April, a milestone in the lender's yearslong turnaround, and posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Chicago Aviation Chief Faces Senate Questions After United Flap

Chicago's aviation chief will come under scrutiny Thursday from national lawmakers pledging tougher oversight of the airline industry amid public outrage over passenger service.

Google Reaches Tax Settlement in Italy

Google has agreed to pay around $334 million in back taxes in Italy to settle a dispute that has dragged on a year and a half between the tech giant and the Italian authorities.

Amazon and EU Reach Settlement Over E-Book Contracts

Amazon.com has reached an agreement with the European Union's antitrust authorities over the EU's probe into its electronic books contracts with publishers.

Elon Musk's Desire for S-E-X Leads to Confusion With Model 3

Elon Musk, Tesla Inc.'s CEO, countered a slight misunderstanding in the marketplace about the new car model and its name.

Fidelity International Launches Fund in China for Wealthy Mainland Investors

Fidelity International has launched its first fund for wealthy mainland Chinese to invest at home, a milestone for major foreign fund managers that are just starting to set up shop there.

