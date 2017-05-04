Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Shell reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

Amazon and EU Reach Settlement Over E-Book Contracts

Amazon.com has reached an agreement with the European Union's antitrust authorities over the EU's probe into its electronic books contracts with publishers.

HSBC Receives First Dividend From U.S. Unit in More Than a Decade

HSBC said it took its first dividend since 2006 from its U.S. bank in April, a milestone in the lender's yearslong turnaround, and posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Google Reaches Tax Settlement in Italy

Alphabet's Google has agreed to pay around $334 million in back taxes to Italy's tax authorities, bringing an end to a dispute that has dragged on a year and a half between the tech giant and local authorities as well as capping the amount and terms of its settlement.

Arconic Names Two Directors Ahead of Board Vote

Arconic named a former Boeing executive and an Air Force retired general to its board, weeks ahead of its board vote, as it pushes back against activist investor Elliott Management.

VW Is Back and Rolling in Cash-And That Could Be a Problem

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller has brought the company back from an emissions-cheating scandal and returned it to strong profits. But VW also could be losing its incentive-and leverage-to change.

SocGén to Pay $1.1 Billion to Settle Dispute With Libya Fund

Société Générale said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle claims that it paid a middleman alleged bribes to secure business from Libya's sovereign-wealth fund during the final years of dictator Moammar Gadhafi's rule.

Nordstrom Is Latest Retailer to Change CFOs

Nordstrom Inc. hired Anne Bramman as chief financial officer, filling the role vacated when its former CFO, Mike Koppel, retired May 1.

Apple Plans $1 Billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Apple plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that do advanced manufacturing

EU Derivatives Proposal May Save Businesses Billions

The European Union proposed to ease derivatives rules for corporations and smaller financial institutions that could save billions of euros in costs as it tweaks the post-crisis financial rule book.

