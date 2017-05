HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) on Thursday reported a 19% decline in first-quarter net profit, in part because of a change related to the fair value of its debt.

The U.K. lender said net profit fell to $3.47 billion from $4.30 billion a year ago.

Revenue fell 13% to $12.99 billion from $14.98 billion a year ago, the bank said.

May 04, 2017 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)