China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, May 4 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 854,066 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 14,425 14,425 13,615 13,870 14,640 -770 4,726 19,658
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jun-17 14,440 14,440 13,710 13,960 14,660 -700 12 262
Jul-17 14,160 14,160 14,000 14,050 14,785 -735 10 90
Aug-17 14,280 16,110 14,005 14,590 15,060 -470 28 64
Sep-17 15,000 15,000 14,080 14,390 15,145 -755 813,816 334,670
Oct-17 14,880 14,880 14,190 14,205 15,260 -1,055 636 496
Nov-17 14,845 14,945 14,190 14,275 15,260 -985 732 2,006
Jan-18 17,000 17,000 15,860 16,285 17,055 -770 34,086 34,562
Mar-18 16,245 16,245 16,200 16,230 17,200 -970 8 68
Apr-18 16,935 16,935 16,480 16,745 17,280 -535 12 12
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 04, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)