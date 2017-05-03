WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 03

TRUMP MEETS ABBAS, SAYS OF PEACE: 'WE'LL GET IT DONE'

President Donald Trump met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, saying the U.S. would take part in the pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians and vowing, "We'll get it done."

U.K.'S MAY HITS OUT AT EU OFFICIALS ON BREXIT

Tensions between the U.K. and the European Union escalated Wednesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May accused European politicians and officials of issuing threats against Britain.

RUSSIA'S PUTIN SEEKS SYRIA 'SAFE ZONES' AFTER TALKS WITH TURKEY, U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the creation of so-called "safe zones" in Syria following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a move aimed at strengthening the fragile peace process in the six-year conflict.

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES FACE OFF IN TELEVISED DEBATE

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen squared off in the only live head-to-head debate of the French presidential election, which pit a defender of the European Union against a nationalist who wants to unravel it.

FAR-RIGHT VIES WITH CENTER-LEFT FOR GERMAN WORKERS

As elections approach, the Social Democratic Party is trying to hang onto its traditional blue-collar voters as many of them ditch the center-left for the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany.

NORTH KOREA LASHES OUT AT CHINA

North Korea slammed China's "insincerity and betrayal" in a commentary that called statements in the official Chinese media "an undisguised threat" to Pyongyang, as it sought to stave off pressure from Beijing on its nuclear and missile programs.

KABUL SUICIDE BOMBER HITS U.S. CONVOY, KILLING AFGHAN CIVILIANS

An unknown suicide bomber attacked a convoy of U.S. military vehicles as it traveled through central Kabul on Wednesday, killing seven Afghan civilians and wounding several American troops, officials said.

CHINESE TYCOON LOBS GRAFT CLAIMS INTO BEIJING POLITICS

Online allegations by exiled businessman Guo Wengui, also known as Miles Kwok, about corrupt ties between China's political and corporate elites are riveting many Chinese and threaten to intrude on the Communist Party's plans for a carefully choreographed leadership transition.

