Tech Stocks Down After Apple, Akamai Earnings - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies declined after disappointing earnings for Apple and others. Apple's shares fell after the computer and gadget giant said shares of its flagship product, the iPhone, slipped 1% from a year earlier. But the stock, which hit an all-time high Tuesday, recouped some of those losses late in the session. Shares of Internet bandwidth and security company Akamai Technologies slid after its chief executive cited "do-it-yourself efforts of 6 of the largest internet platform companies" for a slowdown in media-delivery revenue. That unit was long the prime source of revenue for a pioneer in video over the internet technology.

May 03, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)