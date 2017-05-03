Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of Fed

A slump in technology shares weighed on U.S. stocks after Apple reported slipping shipments of iPhones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38 points, or 0.2%, to 20912. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.4%.

Tech stocks in the S&P 500 fell 0.5% after index-heavyweight Apple late Tuesday reported an increase in profit but tepid iPhone demand, weighing on the tech giant and its suppliers.

Apple lost 2%. Shares of the world's most-valuable company had soared to record highs earlier this year, while the Nasdaq Composite closed at a fresh high on Tuesday.

"There's quite a lot of optimism built into tech -- it was slightly less positive than people were hoping for," said John Stopford, head of multiasset income at Investec Asset Management.

The combination of mostly solid first-quarter earnings and diminishing political fears has helped keep U.S. equities buoyant in recent sessions, with the S&P 500 off just 0.2% from its record close.

Global suppliers of Apple also came under pressure Wednesday with shares of STMicroelectronics down 2.1% and Dialog Semiconductor off 2.7%.

Shares of Mondelez International rose 3.5% after the company said it continued to improve profitability through cost-cutting, while Delphi Automotive shares rose 12% after the company unveiled a plan to spin off its powertrain systems segment.

Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases its latest monetary policy decision, and market participants currently price a less than 5% chance of an interest-rate rise, according to CME Group.

Wednesday's meeting doesn't feature a news conference or new economic projections. Still, investors will be interested in any hints at a rate increase in June and the central bank's views on recent economic developments following a modest downturn in growth and inflation figures.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.286%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.296% on Tuesday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was up 0.2%.

A gauge of private-sector hiring came in slightly above expectations Wednesday, two days ahead of the monthly jobs report.

Jon Adams, investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management, said he believes the Fed is unlikely to signal a change in stance Wednesday.

Since the Fed's last meeting, "We have taken a bit of a step back from an economic standpoint, but the earnings picture in the U.S. has been very strong," he said. "We knew energy and materials would be strong, but we've seen very broad-based earnings growth."

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1%, led lower by a 2.4% drop in the basic resources sector. The index's auto sector also pulled back 1% following downbeat U.S. auto sales figures on Tuesday.

The S&P ASX 200 fell 1% as weakness among lenders and declines in shares of mining companies offset a partial rebound in some oil-related stocks in Australia. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3%.

Markets in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

U.S. crude oil was last up 0.2% at $47.77 a barrel.

