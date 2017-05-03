Fed Sees Growth Rebounding, Stays on Track for Rate Rises

The Federal Reserve said it expected economic growth to rebound after a soft first quarter, signaling the central bank is likely to continue gradually raising short-term interest rates this year if it is right.

Senate Strikes Down Rule to Help State-Sponsored Retirement Plans

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday ended an Obama administration effort to encourage states and cities to offer retirement savings plans for millions of private-sector employees.

House Passes Spending Bill That Excludes Some Trump Priorities

The House passed a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, a big step toward avoiding a government shutdown on Saturday.

Housing Recovery Helps Home-Improvement Firms Avoid Retail Blues

Home-improvement stocks are rising alongside booming U.S. house prices and construction, making the shares a rare success story in the depressed world of retailing.

Strong Growth Propels Europe's Economy Toward Health

Signs of economic revival in the euro currency zone are multiplying, indicating that Europe is finally healing from a crisis-racked decade.

Greek Marathon Isn't Over Yet

Greece finally agreed with its creditors on a package of reforms needed to unlock its next installment of bailout cash, but the stage is set for another difficult negotiation, this time pitting the IMF against Greece's eurozone creditors led by Germany.

U.S. Aluminum Trade Group Lobbies U.K. in Fighting Chinese Subsidies

U.S. aluminum industry figures urged their European colleagues to join them in acting against what they called China's illegal subsidizing of its aluminum industry, after publishing an open letter to U.K. Prime Minister May.

Senate Panel to Revive Mortgage-Overhaul Efforts with First Hearing Next Week

A key Senate panel's work on an overhaul of the mortgage-finance system is about to hit a turning point: its first hearing on how, exactly, to refashion Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

More Horsepower: SEC OKs First Quadruple Leveraged ETF

Securities regulators on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to list the first exchange-traded funds that promise four times the daily price moves of the S&P 500.

U.S. House to Vote Thursday on Health-Care Bill

The House vote on the Republican bill to replace most of the Affordable Care Act is a show of confidence by GOP leaders, who have struggled for weeks to secure the votes.

