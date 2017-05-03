Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of Fed

U.S. stocks slipped as falling prices for industrial metals pressured shares of mining companies.

Puerto Rico Placed Under Bankruptcy Protection

Puerto Rico is requesting bankruptcy protection, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Wednesday, setting up a showdown with Wall Street firms owed billions of dollars.

Wall Street Pushes Back on Mnuchin's Idea of Ultralong Debt

A key advisory committee at the Treasury Department has advised that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's idea to create 50-year and 100-year U.S. bonds is unlikely to be successful.

Fed Rate Rise Unlikely, but Possible June Move in Focus

Next to no one expects the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting Wednesday, but the central bank could send signals about where borrowing costs are headed in the months ahead.

Why Rallying Bank Stocks Should Worry the Fed

When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the stock market usually takes it badly. These days, though, one big sector is praying for tighter monetary policy-banks, Greg Ip writes.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in April

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector accelerated in April, a sign of solid momentum heading into the second quarter.

ADP Reports 177,000 Rise in Private Payrolls

Private U.S. employers continued to hire solidly in April, but the growth slowed from recent months as the economy returns to full employment.

Trump Administration Names Acting Comptroller of the Currency

The Trump administration announced its intention to replace Comptroller Thomas Curry as the top U.S. national banking regulator later this week.

U.K.'s May Hits Out at EU Officials on Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May accused European officials of threatening her country ahead of talks, significantly toughening her tone after the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator set out far-reaching demands for a divorce deal.

Drug Pricing Gets Worse, a Raid by the Feds Doesn't Help

Price declines appear to be accelerating ahead of earnings for big drug companies.

