EU Lays Out Tough Position on Brexit Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator set out tough demands for a divorce deal with Britain, including ensuring that EU citizens in the U.K. keep their welfare benefits and residency rights for their lifetimes.

Eurozone's Economy Continued to Grow in the First Quarter

The eurozone economy grew at a steady pace in the first three months of the year as businesses and households appeared undaunted by high levels of political uncertainty ahead of a series of high stakes elections.

Global Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of Fed

Apple's disappointing results and declines in basic resources shares sent global markets lower ahead of an update from the Fed.

Oil Forecast to Fall Sharply if OPEC Doesn't Extend Production Cuts

The price of oil is susceptible to a swift selloff should OPEC and other major producers not agree to an extension of crude production cuts this month.

Oil Gains as Market Anticipates U.S. Stock Draw

Oil prices edged up following declines overnight, as an industry-group reading showed a sizable draw for last week in U.S. oil and gasoline stockpiles.

The China Debt Crisis Is Still Ripening

A regulatory crackdown and rising bond yields are making headlines again in China. But widespread problems aren't likely until corporate revenue growth starts weakening again as well.

Trump's Expected OCC Pick Signals Shift at Regulator

President Donald Trump's expected move to replace the Comptroller of the Currency signals a change in direction at the bank regulator that could ripple from private-equity buyouts to financial technology-and beyond.

Saudi Prince Defends Renewal of State Perks

Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince defended a decision to reverse a contentious government austerity program by reinstating perks for state employees, but cautioned more belt-tightening could follow if oil prices dropped.

Analysis: Hot Housing Markets May Call for More Fed Action

Hot housing markets in key U.S. metro areas are raising the risk the U.S. central bank may have to lift interest rates more than most now expect, Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok says in a new report.

Fed Rate Rise Unlikely, but Possible June Move in Focus

Next to no one expects the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting Wednesday, but the central bank could send signals about where borrowing costs are headed in the months ahead.

May 03, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)