Latest on Oil

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices edged up following declines overnight, as an industry-group reading showed a sizable draw for last week in U.S. oil and gasoline stockpiles.

Rising Rates May Trip Oil Companies

U.S. oil companies have proven remarkably resilient even during a prolonged season of lower oil prices, but rising interest rates could limit their growth and profitability.

SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Customer Cancellations

Federal regulators are investigating whether solar-energy companies are masking how many customers they are losing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China General Nuclear Seeks Banks for IPO of Power Assets Bought From 1MDB

China General Nuclear Power is seeking banks to help list the power assets the Chinese state-owned firm acquired from Malaysia's state investment company 1MDB for $2.3 billion.

Oil Forecast to Fall Sharply if OPEC Doesn't Extend Production Cuts

The price of oil is susceptible to a swift selloff should OPEC and other major producers not agree to an extension of crude production cuts this month.

Colorado Explosion in April Blamed on Leak Near Anadarko Well

An explosion that killed two people and severely injured another at a Colorado home two weeks ago was caused by natural gas leaking from an abandoned line that remained attached to a nearby well owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp., authorities said Tuesday.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 1.8 million barrels, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to show an increase of 700,000 barrels

Saudi Prince Defends Renewal of State Perks

Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince defended a decision to reverse a contentious government austerity program by reinstating perks for state employees, but cautioned more belt-tightening could follow if oil prices dropped.

Rising Oil Not Enough To Rescue ConocoPhillips From Loss

Higher oil prices helped ConocoPhillips slim its first-quarter loss excluding special items to $19 million, or a loss of 2 cents a share, but it still missed consensus estimates.

Suspected Gas Leak Investigated at INEOS Facility

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a suspected gas leak at a Scottish refinery run by London-based petrochemical manufacturer INEOS Group.

Royal Dutch Shell Earnings: What to Watch

Investors will focus on Shell's profit as oil prices are significantly higher than a year earlier. Favorable oil prices have boosted earnings at other major oil companies, and Shell is expected to be no exception.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)