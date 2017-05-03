J.P. Morgan to Shift Up to 1,000 Jobs Out of London Ahead of Brexit

Continue Reading Below

J.P. Morgan will move between 500 to 1,000 jobs out of London as the bank begins to implement its post-Brexit plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

After Posting of Violent Videos, Facebook Will Add 3,000 Content Monitors

Facebook said it will hire 3,000 more staffers to review content in an attempt to curb violent or sensitive videos on its site without scaling back its live-streaming tools.

Deal to Prop Up Malaysia's 1MDB Falls Apart

The Chinese government refused to authorize a state-owned company's agrement to invest in a real-estate project in Kuala Lumpur, nixing what was a cornerstone of efforts to bail out a Malaysian fund engulfed in scandal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Customer Cancellations

Federal regulators are investigating whether solar-energy companies are masking how many customers they are losing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Verizon Strikes Exclusive Deal With NFL for Streaming Game

The NFL has struck a deal with Verizon to stream one regular-season game in the coming season, in a bet that distributing the matchup free for consumers over the internet will lure more users and advertising dollars to its platforms.

Southern Seeks $3.7 Billion From Toshiba for Nuclear Plant

Southern Co.'s CEO said the utility will need $3.7 billion and cooperation from Toshiba to complete a nuclear power plant in Georgia that was being built by bankrupt Toshiba unit Westinghouse Electric.

Mexico's Pemex Chalks Up Second Straight Quarterly Profit

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos started the year with its second consecutive quarterly profit after several years in the red thanks to higher oil prices, cost reductions and exchange gains from a stronger Mexican peso.

New Mountain Capital Nears Deal to Buy VWR

Private-equity firm New Mountain Capital is in advanced talks to buy laboratory-supply distributor VWR, a transaction that potentially could be worth close to $5 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange Transaction Revenue Declines

Exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw transaction-based revenue fall even as it was partially offset by improvement in its data and listing units.

General Mills Operating Chief to Become CEO

General Mills said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Harmening will become its next chief executive, completing a transition plan set in motion last year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)